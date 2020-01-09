Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Traveling with team
Johnsson (leg) will make the trip to Florida for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.
Johnsson has been sidelined since early December with a leg injury, but he's been upgraded to day-to-day ahead of Sunday's contest, so his return appears to be imminent. Confirmation on his status against Florida should surface prior to puck drop.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Takes ice Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Placed on long-term IR•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Suffers leg injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Leads charge in rout of Wings•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Posts pair of power-play points•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Two-point effort Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.