Johnsson (leg) recorded 15:27 TOI and two PIM during Tuesday's loss to the Blues.

He missed the previous game due to a leg injury but was able to slot back onto the third line in this outing. He's having a breakout season with 31 points -- five on the power play -- in 52 games despite averaging just 12:46 TOI. That's not too shabby for a 2013 seventh-round pick.