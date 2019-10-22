Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Two-point effort Monday
Johnsson notched two assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
He grabbed the primary helper on the Leafs' second and third goals, showing excellent chemistry with Auston Matthews once again. Johnsson continues to enjoy life on Toronto's top line, scoring two goals and seven points in the last seven games.
