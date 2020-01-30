Johnsson scored and tallied an assist in a 5-3 win over Dallas on Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs' winger had gone seven games without a point, dating back to two games prior to Johnsson hurting his leg which forced him to miss 15 games. It's been a down year for the Swede after posting 43 points a year ago, as Wednesday's two-point effort gave Johnsson 18 points across 36 appearances in 2019-20.