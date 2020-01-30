Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Two points in high-scoring affair
Johnsson scored and tallied an assist in a 5-3 win over Dallas on Wednesday.
The Maple Leafs' winger had gone seven games without a point, dating back to two games prior to Johnsson hurting his leg which forced him to miss 15 games. It's been a down year for the Swede after posting 43 points a year ago, as Wednesday's two-point effort gave Johnsson 18 points across 36 appearances in 2019-20.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: No points in return•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Upgrades to regular jersey•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Traveling with team•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Takes ice Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.