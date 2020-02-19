Johnsson had surgery on his knee Wednesday that will keep him out six months.

Based on his recovery timeline, Johnsson should be ready in time for the start of training camp this fall. The news does eliminate the possibility of the winger playing in the postseason after originally being given an eight-week diagnosis. The 24-year-old recorded eight goals, 13 helpers and 78 shots while averaging 15:45 of ice time and was on pace to reach the 40-point mark for a second straight year.