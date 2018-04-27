Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Will link up with Marlies
Johnsson will be reassigned to AHL Toronto, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Johnsson -- along with Travis Dermott -- will continue his 2017-18 campaign by trying to help the Maple Leafs' minor-league affiliate in the Calder Cup Playoffs. In his 15 NHL outings, the winger notched three goals, two assists and 26 shots while averaging 11:33 of ice time. Despite the end of season demotion, the Swede should have a good chance of securing a permanent spot in the NHL heading into 2018-19.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...