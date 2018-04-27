Johnsson will be reassigned to AHL Toronto, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Johnsson -- along with Travis Dermott -- will continue his 2017-18 campaign by trying to help the Maple Leafs' minor-league affiliate in the Calder Cup Playoffs. In his 15 NHL outings, the winger notched three goals, two assists and 26 shots while averaging 11:33 of ice time. Despite the end of season demotion, the Swede should have a good chance of securing a permanent spot in the NHL heading into 2018-19.