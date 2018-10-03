Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Will start season in NHL
Johnsson secured his spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night against the Canadiens on Thursday.
Johnsson figures to be in the lineup for Wednesday's opener and will likely see more than nine games in the NHL like he did last season. How long the winger sticks around with the Leafs likely depends not only on his performance, but also when William Nylander (contract dispute) returns to the team. For now, the 23-year-old Johnsson appears to have earned his way into a fourth-line role.
