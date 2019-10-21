Johnsson (leg) will play in Monday's game against the Blue Jackets, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Johnsson felt the effects of blocking a shot during Saturday's game against the Bruins, but he was able to shake it off and practice Monday, proving he's ready to go. He'll continue to play on the top line with Auston Matthews, and he's enjoyed success in that position lately with five points -- three on the power play -- over the last six games.