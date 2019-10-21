Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Will suit up against Blue Jackets
Johnsson (leg) will play in Monday's game against the Blue Jackets, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Johnsson felt the effects of blocking a shot during Saturday's game against the Bruins, but he was able to shake it off and practice Monday, proving he's ready to go. He'll continue to play on the top line with Auston Matthews, and he's enjoyed success in that position lately with five points -- three on the power play -- over the last six games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Leaves game with leg injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Enjoys two-point night•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Garners assist•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Logs heavy power-play time•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Secures four-year extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Andreas Johnsson: Gets qualified by Toronto•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.