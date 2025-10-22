default-cbs-image
Stolarz made 30 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Devils on Tuesday.

He allowed four goals. The second period was a bit messy for Stolarz -- the Devils put up three goals in a 3:57 span to go up 3-1 -- but he settled back into a groove and gave his team a chance to come back. After winning on opening night, Stolarz has done 1-3-1, and he's allowed four goals in three of those five games. The team hasn't been clicking so far this season, so his numbers should stabilize as the team does.

