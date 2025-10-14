Stolarz made 12 saves on 15 shots Monday in a 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

The Maple Leafs controlled the play most of the game; they just couldn't stop the opportunistic Wings. Managing Stolarz's minutes this season will be essential to the team's success. He's been in net for all three of the team's contests, and he is 1-2-0 with a 3.05 GAA and .886 save percentage. Stolarz has never started more than 33 games, and that was last season when he went 21-8-3 with a 2.14 GAA and .926 save percentage. Some rest will do him good.