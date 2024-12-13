Head coach Craig Berube said Friday that Stolarz (lower body) is considered day-to-day, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Stolarz exited Thursday's game against the Ducks after the first period due to his lower-body injury, but Berube said that the netminder's diagnosis provided "good news overall." It's not yet clear whether Stolarz will be available for Saturday's road matchup against Detroit, but it doesn't appear as though he'll be in line to miss significant time. Joseph Woll will likely start if Stolarz is unavailable, while Dennis Hildeby was recalled on an emergency basis Friday.