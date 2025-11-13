Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's home game versus Los Angeles and is considered day-to-day, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Stolarz has not been sharp at all this season. He has a 6-5-1 record to go with a 3.51 GAA and an .884 save percentage, a huge turn around from last season when he led the NHL in save percentage at .926. He could return as early as Saturday in Chicago. Dennis Hildeby will start for the Maple Leafs against the Kings on Thursday.
