Stolarz will start at home against the Rangers on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Stolarz has taken losses in each of his last two starts, but he'll attempt to bounce back Thursday against the Rangers, who have gotten off to a slow start this year by averaging just 2.00 goals per game, which is tied for the second-worst mark in the league. During his two-game skid, Stolarz posted a 3.58 GAA and .854 save percentage.