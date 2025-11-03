Stolarz will defend the home crease against the Penguins on Monday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

After a shaky start to the regular season, Stolarz has turned things around lately, going 2-0-0 with a 2.50 GAA and .919 save percentage over his last two starts. He'll attempt to remain effective against the Penguins, who are tied for eighth in the NHL with 3.54 goals per game to begin the year.