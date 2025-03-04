Now Playing

Stolarz will be between the home pipes Monday against the Sharks, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Stolarz was excellent over four appearances in February, going 4-0-0 with a .924 save percentage and a 2.47 GAA. The New Jersey native has a favorable matchup against a San Jose club that's generated 2.57 goals per game this season, the fourth-worst mark in the league. Stolarz has a stellar 10-1-0 record, .928 save percentage and 2.47 GAA across 13 career appearances against the Sharks.

