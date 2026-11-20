Stolarz made 25 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings on Thursday.

He was staked to a 3-0 lead early, but there was little Stolarz could have done on the goals that followed. The first one deflected off a Kings player in the crease and in, the second was on a power play and the third was a juicy rebound that landed on a Kings stick. Stolarz has been the better goalie in Toronto, and he's gotten four of the last six starts. In two of those, his team mates were shut out. The team has lost seven straight games.