Share Video

Link copied!

Stolarz (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Ducks.

Stolarz was able to play one period, but he was removed at the start of the middle frame. He allowed one goal on eight shots. An update should be available prior to Saturday's game in Detroit. The Maple Leafs have a back-to-back this weekend, so they may need to call up a goalie.

More News