Share Video

Link copied!

Stolarz will guard the road goal against New Jersey on Tuesday, per Claire Hanna of TSN.

Stolarz has alternated wins and losses over his last five outings, going 2-3-0 with a .912 save percentage. The New Jersey native has posted a record of 8-5-2 with one shutout, a 2.22 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. The Devils sit eighth in the league with 3.40 goals per game in 2024-25.

More News