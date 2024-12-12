Stolarz will be between the home pipes versus Anaheim on Thursday, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Stolarz was sensational Tuesday, as he turned aside 38 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over New Jersey. The victory raised his record to 9-5-2, but he has been even better than that, as his peripherals are top-three in the NHL. He has a 2.13 GAA and a .928 save percentage across 16 appearances this season. The Ducks are averaging a paltry 2.37 goals per game in 2024-25.