Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Facing Flyers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz will get the starting nod in Philadelphia on Saturday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Stolarz is 3-4-1 with a 3.27 GAA and an .886 save percentage over eight starts this season. The Maple Leafs need better goaltending than Stolarz is currently providing as they are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The Flyers are stellar at home with a 6-1-0 record this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: First win since Oct. 16•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Scheduled to start Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Rough outing in Buffalo•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Set to start Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Allows four again in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: In goal Tuesday•