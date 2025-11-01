Stolarz will get the starting nod in Philadelphia on Saturday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Stolarz is 3-4-1 with a 3.27 GAA and an .886 save percentage over eight starts this season. The Maple Leafs need better goaltending than Stolarz is currently providing as they are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The Flyers are stellar at home with a 6-1-0 record this season.