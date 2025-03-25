Stolarz will protect the home net against Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.

Stolarz is coming off a 27-save effort in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers. He has a 14-8-3 record with one shutout, a 2.42 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 27 appearances this season. Philadelphia sits 25th in the league with 2.71 goals per game in 2024-25.