Stolarz will be between the home pipes versus the Senators on Saturday, according to Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.

Stolarz has struggled of late, going 0-2-1 in his last four appearances, allowing 12 goals on 97 shots (.876 save percentage). Overall, Stolarz is 13-7-3 with a 2.37 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 25 appearances in 2024-25. The Senators averaging 2.92 goals per game this season, 17th in the NHL.

