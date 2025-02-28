Stolarz was the first goalie off during Friday's morning skate, Mark Masters of TSN reports, indicating that he'll start on the road against the Rangers.

Stolarz was working in the starter's crease during Friday's morning skate and will officially draw a second consecutive start since Joseph Woll is feeling under the weather. Over his last three starts, Stolarz has gone 3-0-0 with a 2.62 GAA and .918 save percentage. The Rangers are averaging 3.03 goals per game this year, which is tied for 13th in the NHL.