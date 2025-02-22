Stolarz was the first goaltender off the ice at practice and will defend the home net versus Carolina on Saturday, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Stolarz returned to action Feb. 4, missing 24 games due to a knee injury and subsequent surgery. The 31-year-old netminder gave up only one goal on 27 shots in a 3-1 win over Seattle, pushing his record to 10-5-2 with a 2.08 GAA and an eye-popping .929 save percentage. The Hurricanes are generating 3.29 goals per game, tied for sixth in NHL scoring this season.