Stolarz was the first goalie off at morning skate, indicating he'll be between the pipes for Tuesday's home game versus Ottawa, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Stolarz is off to a great start in 2024-25 -- he's 4-0-2 in his last six games, and he hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 19. The New Jersey native has been particularly good in November, allowing just three goals on 84 shots over three outings. Stolarz will go up against a Senators team that's scored 48 goals through 14 games.