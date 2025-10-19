Stolarz made 24 saves in Saturday's 4-3 OT loss to the Kraken.

It was a rough game for Stolarz, who was repeatedly run into and knocked down by opponents. He was critical of his teammates after the game, who didn't crash the Kraken net with the same aggressiveness. "I think we have to start going to the cage a little harder, make it harder for their goalies," Stolarz said postgame. "It's not fun. I don't like having 225-pound guys lying on me so hopefully we learned our lesson here." The netminder was also unhappy with his team's lack of compete in the OT frame. Stolarz is 2-2-1 with a 2.79 GAA and .897 save percentage so far, and he's stepping into a leadership role with this squad. The Leafs need that given their queasy start to the season.