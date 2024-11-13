Stolarz stopped 38 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Ottawa.
This loss wasn't on Stolarz. The Sens had the puck most of the first two periods, and by 3:55 of the third, the deficit was too big to overcome. This was Stolarz's first regulation loss since Oct. 21. The big netminder has been a revelation for the Leafs, and he continues to cement his status as the top dog in Toronto. Stolarz needs to be active on fantasy rosters whenever he's in net.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: First off Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Dominant showing Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: First goalie off Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: First shutout of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Takes close loss in overtime•