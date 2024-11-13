Stolarz stopped 38 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Ottawa.

This loss wasn't on Stolarz. The Sens had the puck most of the first two periods, and by 3:55 of the third, the deficit was too big to overcome. This was Stolarz's first regulation loss since Oct. 21. The big netminder has been a revelation for the Leafs, and he continues to cement his status as the top dog in Toronto. Stolarz needs to be active on fantasy rosters whenever he's in net.