Per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports, Stolarz will guard the home cage versus Montreal on Saturday.

Stolarz was sharp in a 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday, The win gave Stolarz a 19-8-3 record with a 2.28 GAA and a .922 save percentage across 32 appearances in 2024-25. The Canadiens are registering 2.99 goals per game, 15th in the NHL this season.