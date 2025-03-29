Stolarz will defend the road net against the Kings on Saturday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Stolarz has won his last two outings, stopping 44 of 49 shots. He has a 15-8-3 record with one shutout, a 2.40 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. The Kings sit 20th in the league with 2.89 goals per game in 2024-25.
