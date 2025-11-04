Stolarz stopped 34 shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

The Maple Leafs were outshot 37-20 on the night and were down 3-0 heading into the third period, but Stolarz was sharp in the second to prevent the game from getting out of hand, and he shut the door in the final frame once his offense began to wake up. The 31-year-old netminder has won three straight starts, allowing no more than three goals in each, and through 10 outings this season, he's 5-4-1 with a 3.12 GAA and an .896 save percentage.