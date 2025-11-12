Stolarz (upper body) was injured in Tuesday's game versus the Bruins and won't return.

Stolarz allowed three goals on 10 shots in the first period and didn't return for the second. The goalie's injury comes at a rough time for the Maple Leafs, who are trying to allow Joseph Woll (personal) to get up to speed on a conditioning stint with AHL Toronto. Should Stolarz miss additional time, Dennis Hildeby figures to be the team's top option in goal.