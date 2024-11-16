Stolarz will tend the twine at home versus the Oilers on Saturday, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Stolarz and Joseph Woll have started to alternate starts in goal, and it's Stolarz's turn in the rotation. He has allowed just six goals over his last four games, but he's gone a modest 2-1-1 in that span. The Oilers have scored 20 goals over their last six contests, going 4-2-0 over that stretch.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Gets no help from teammates•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: First off Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Dominant showing Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: First goalie off Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: First shutout of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Tending twine Tuesday•