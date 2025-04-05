Stolarz will protect the home goal versus Columbus on Saturday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Stolarz will attempt to win his fifth consecutive game. The 31-year-old netminder is 17-8-3 with a sparkling 2.34 GAA and a .920 save percentage. The Blue Jackets have won both games versus the Maple Leafs, but that was with third-string goaltender Dennis Hildeby between the pipes in each contest. Columbus is averaging 3.23 goals per game, 10th in the NHL this season.