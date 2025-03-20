Stolarz will protect the road goal versus the Rangers on Thursday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Stolarz is set to start for the first time in three games, as Joseph Woll's strong play has earned him more time while Stolarz has struggled to a record of 0-3-1 with 15 goals allowed over five appearances in March. A strong showing Thursday could help Stolarz reclaim his No. 1 status in goal. The Rangers have won just two of their last six games, scoring a total of 13 goals in that span.