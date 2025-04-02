Stolarz will get the starting nod at home versus the Panthers on Wednesday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Stolarz and Joseph Woll have been splitting the workload of late, with Stolarz featuring in six of the Leafs' last six contests. In those appearances, the 31-year-old netminder is undefeated while sporting a 2.00 GAA and .929 save percentage. Given the recent rotation look for Woll to go against the Jackets on Saturday before Stolarz is back in the crease versus the Panthers again Tuesday.