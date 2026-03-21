Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: In hospital for precautionary reasons
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons after being struck in the throat by the puck during the pregame warmups for Saturday's match in Ottawa.
Stolarz was originally projected to start Saturday, but this incident led to Joseph Woll getting the assignment instead. Stolarz has an 8-9-3 record, 3.34 GAA and .894 save percentage in 22 outings in 2025-26. If Stolarz isn't available for Tuesday's game in Boston, then the Maple Leafs might summon Dennis Hildeby from the minors.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Fends off Wild•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Expected starter for Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Can't recover from bad first frame•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Can't steal win in shootout•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Between pipes against Devils•