Stolarz (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Stolarz had already been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Sabres, but he now won't be eligible to return until Dec. 20, per Alter. Joseph Woll figures to serve as Toronto's top netminding option while Stolarz is sidelined.
