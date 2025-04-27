Stolarz made 17 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators on Saturday in Game 4.
Stolarz was solid all night but fought to see through a sea of bodies on several shots, including the game-winner. Before Saturday's outing, Stolarz had allowed just six goals in three contests in his first postseason as a starter. The Leafs play Game 5 in Toronto on Tuesday with a chance to advance to Round 2 with a win, and he'll likely be in the blue paint.
