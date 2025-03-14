Stolarz made 22 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Panthers on Thursday.

The game was tight -- the Panthers' third goal didn't come until 17:13 of the third period. Stolarz played well, but the kitties were dominant on the power play, scoring twice. The Ides of March have come early to his game. Stolarz is 0-2-1 in three starts (four appearances) with 12 goals allowed and a .876 save percentage in that span. He'll be fine. It's good for the Leafs that he's getting this out of his system now, but that doesn't help his fantasy managers right now.