Stolarz stopped 16 of 18 shots in relief of Joseph Woll in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Woll didn't get through all of the first period after allowed three goals on seven shots, and Stolarz was brought in to settle things down. Stolarz gave up both of his goals in the second period, and while he was sharp after that, the damage was too much for the Maple Leafs to come back from. Stolarz's record didn't take a hit -- he remains at 13-5-3 with a 2.21 GAA and a .925 save percentage over 23 appearances. He's been the better of Toronto's two goalies lately, but it's likely they continue to share the crease down the stretch unless the team is put in a position where riding the hot hand would be required. The Maple Leafs' road trip continues Saturday in Colorado.