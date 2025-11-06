Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Nabs sixth win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz made 21 saves in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Mammoth.
The 31-year-old netminder gave up a goal late in each period, but the Leafs struck twice in the second and three times in the third to carry Stolarz to his fourth straight win. He's 6-4-1 through 11 starts on the season with a 3.11 GAA and .895 save percentage, but he's been playing better of late, allowing 11 goals on 123 shots (.911 save percentage) during his win streak.
