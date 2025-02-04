Head coach Craig Berube stated that Stolarz (knee) is a possibility to return to the lineup Thursday in Seattle, David Alter of The Hockey News reports Tuesday.

Stolarz last suited up against the Ducks on Jan. 12 -- he's missed 23 consecutive games due to his knee injury. While Toronto could opt to keep Stolarz out of action until after the 4 Nations Face-Off, the fact that he's an option for Thursday indicates he is close to full strength. The New Jersey native was enjoying a strong season before landing on the shelf, having gone 9-5-2 with a .927 save percentage and a 2.15 GAA across 17 appearances.