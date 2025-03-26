Stolarz made 17 saves in a 7-2 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Stolarz was fine -- he didn't need to be spectacular. He was pretty much lulled to sleep in the first half of the game after the Flyers put up just a handful of shots. He allowed the first goal on a one-timer over his glove in the first, and another last in the second period on a deflection. Stolarz has won two straight games with five goals allowed in that span. He remains in the NHL's top-five netminders with a 2.42 GAA and .918 save percentage.