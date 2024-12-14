Stolarz (lower body) won't be available for Toronto's games against Detroit on Saturday or Buffalo on Sunday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Stolarz did accompany the Leafs to Detroit to do some work, so perhaps he won't be out for too long. He left Thursday's 3-2 win over Anaheim due to the injury. The 30-year-old Stolarz has been solid this season, going 9-5-2 with a .927 save percentage and a 2.15 GAA. Joseph Woll figures to assume the top netminding job in his absence.