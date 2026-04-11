Stolarz (lower body) will miss the rest of the 2025-26 regular season, David Alter of The Hockey News reports Saturday.

Stolarz sustained the injury in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to Washington. He will conclude the campaign with a 10-10-3 record, a 3.28 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 26 appearances. Joseph Woll will probably see the bulk of the playing time in Toronto's final three outings, but Artur Akhtyamov could get another start before the end of the season.