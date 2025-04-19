Stolarz will protect the home net against Ottawa on Sunday in Game 1, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

After posting a 21-8-3 record with four shutouts, a 2.14 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 34 regular-season games in 2024-25, Stolarz will make his first start in the playoffs. Ottawa tied for 18th in the league with 2.95 goals per game in 2024-25.