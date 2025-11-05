Stolarz will guard the home goal versus the Mammoth on Wednesday, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Stolarz has won three straight games, allowing eight goals on 99 shots in that span. The 31-year-old is 5-4-1 through 10 outings this season, but his recent play has been an improvement compared to earlier outings. He's facing a Mammoth team that has scored 3.38 goals per game this season.