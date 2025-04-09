Stolarz will guard the road goal versus the Lightning on Wednesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Stolarz has won his last five starts, posting a 1.60 GAA and a .944 save percentage in that span. He'll have a tough matchup on his plate Wednesday, as the Lightning are 4-1-1 with 25 goals scored over their last six games. Both teams will be playing playoff-level hockey in this contest, as the top of the Atlantic Division is on the line.