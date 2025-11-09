Stolarz was pulled after allowing four goals on 19 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Boston.

He was replaced by Dennis Hildeby. Stolarz had won four straight before this outing. He'll bounce back, but we're watching his workload right now. Stolarz has essentially be carrying the freight this season with Joseph Woll (personal) away from the team. The latter is back and shaking off the rust in the AHL. Woll's return will help Stolarz stabilize his game -- he's good, but not good enough to carry a heavy starting load like this.