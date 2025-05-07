Stolarz (upper body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 2 at home against the Panthers, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Stolarz exited Monday's Game 1 due to an upper-body injury, and head coach Craig Berube declined to elaborate on the nature of the issue ahead of Wednesday's game. Berube didn't provide a timetable for Stolarz's return and simply said that the netminder is "recovering." Joseph Woll will serve as the Maple Leafs' starting goaltender Wednesday, while Matt Murray will dress as the backup.
